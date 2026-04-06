Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli has looked like a different beast in T20 cricket, despite quitting T20 internationals two years ago, Kohli has looked in prime touch since the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season started, as the Bengaluru franchise sets high expectations for the talismanic batter again for this campaign, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin explained how quitting the Test format helped Kohli unlock a few more shots in his arsenal. In the match against the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, Kohli hit a no-look six, giving fans a Gen-Z vibe, matching young batters in playing an inventive style of cricket, Ashwin, speaking on 'Champions vali Commentary' as a JioStar expert, explained how quitting Test cricket helped Kohli unlock such shots.

"Virat was still playing Test cricket in 2024, he was very still, the bat wouldn't move much, but now, here in 2026, the bat is down initially and later he brings it up, which we call potential energy, or the constant movement of the bat, and he is getting into lovely positions, in 2024, his head was so still that even the movement of his feet was balanced, because he was still playing Test cricket then, in 2026, since he doesn't play Test cricket anymore, he doesn't have to control his hands as much and is letting them go, going for more shots," he said.

Irfan Pathan, another JioStar expert, shared his insights on the technical changes he has seen in Kohli's game so far this season for RCB.

"Because of that backlift, he is getting that momentum, more power, and that is why the strike rate has gone up, when you are standing still in the prelude, before the bowler bowls, you don't get the momentum that you want to create to go for big shots, but when you bring the bat down, then up again, you already have that momentum," Pathan said.

In two matches for RCB, Kohli has scored a total of 97 runs, while being dismissed only once.

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