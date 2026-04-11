The Punjab Kings (PBKS) players wore black armbands during their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the New International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, as a mark of tribute for those affected by the tragic boat accident in Vrindavan. The franchise stood in solidarity with the grieving families and the community during this difficult time. "Standing in solidarity with the families affected by the tragic incident in Vrindavan," the franchise said in a statement on X.

Deeply saddened by the Vrindavan tragedy.



Standing in solidarity with the families affected. pic.twitter.com/ArhOW3fiZN — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 11, 2026

Before the match began, PBKS had put out another post on the platform, writing, "Vrindavan Boat Tragedy. Deeply saddened by the tragic accident. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the victims. May their souls rest in peace."

Speaking of the match, SRH produced a blistering start after being asked to bat first, racing to a commanding position in the first 10 overs at the expense of just two wickets. The opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head set the tone early with fearless intent, dismantling the bowling attack from the outset. Abhishek was the chief aggressor, smashing boundaries and sixes at will, racing to a rapid half-century and putting Punjab's bowlers under sustained pressure. Head provided strong support, capitalising on anything loose as SRH stormed past milestones at a furious pace.

The carnage in the powerplay saw SRH breach the 100-run mark in record time, with the duo showing exceptional power-hitting and clean striking. Even when Punjab tried to vary pace and lengths, the momentum barely shifted, as both openers kept finding boundaries across the ground.

However, Punjab Kings finally found a breakthrough through Shashank Singh, who turned the innings around with a sensational over. He removed Head first, who miscued a shot straight to long-on, before striking again in the same over to dismiss the in-form Abhishek for a sensational 74 off just 28 balls. His double strike briefly halted SRH's charge and brought Punjab back into the contest.

Despite the wickets, SRH reached 132/2 at the halfway mark in the innings, with Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen at the crease, looking to rebuild and carry forward the momentum after the explosive start.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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