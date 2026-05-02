Their perfect run finally halted, Punjab Kings will look to ensure the slip does not turn into a slide when they take on Gujarat Titans, who will be targeting a third straight win, in the Indian Premier League in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The Kings were handed a bitter first defeat of the season by Rajasthan Royals earlier this week. Although Punjab Kings continue to lead the standings with 13 points from eight games, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals are just a point behind them.

For a side that had set the early pace with six wins on the trot, the loss has brought a few concerns, especially with the ball.

Punjab's bowling has not quite matched the consistency of their batting. In fact, their strong batting displays have often masked the shortcomings of the bowling unit.

Even in victories, Punjab's bowlers have allowed opposition teams to score freely at stages, and the recent loss once again exposed those issues.

Their inability to close out innings has put added pressure on the batters, who have often had to chase bigger targets or set above-par totals.

With the tournament entering a more competitive phase, Punjab will need sharper execution and clearer plans, particularly against a Gujarat top order that thrives on momentum.

Their fielding has also been a concern with plenty of dropped catches and misfields.

The batting, however, remains Punjab's biggest strength. Openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh have provided solid starts, while Cooper Connolly has also been among the runs. The middle order, led by skipper Shreyas Iyer, has shown enough depth to push totals or finish chases.

Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, come into this match on a two-game winning streak, though their campaign has largely been stop-start.

They have struggled to string together consistent performances, but the recent wins suggest they may be settling into a rhythm.

With back-to-back wins, first over Chennai Super Kings and then RCB, the Titans are fifth on the table with 10 points.

Much of Gujarat's success with the bat has revolved around their top three -- Sai Sudharsan, captain Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler -- but over dependence on the trio remains a concern.

Washington Sundar has shown promise in the middle order, but finishers like Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia are yet to make a consistent impact.

Jason Holder has also been slotted into the middle order to add balance, and his all-round contribution was evident in the win over defending champions RCB.

The West Indian picked up two wickets for 29 runs from his four overs and also grabbed three catches, underlining his value across departments.

Another encouraging sign for Gujarat has been their bowling in the previous match. The attack looked far more disciplined, with better control over lengths and improved execution in key phases, as they bowled out RCB for an under-par 155.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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