Indian Premier League 2025 was a season to remember for Punjab Kings as the side made it to the final, where it missed the title by a narrow defeat of six runs. It was just the second summit clash for the team in its 18-year history. The rare achievement last year clearly reflects the impressive balance the PBKS have managed to find under their new leader Shreyas Iyer. Despite the superb performance, the last year's runners-up have made some tough calls in the build-up to the new season. Here's a look at the newly announced Punjab Kings squad for IPL 2026 -

Players Retained: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Pyla Avinash, Harnoor Pannu, Musheer Khan, Vishnu Vinod, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar

Players Released: Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Praveen Dubey

AUCTION BUDGET: Rs 11.50 crore