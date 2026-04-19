Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer is just 66 runs away from completing 4,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Iyer, who has been in a red-hot form for PBKS while leading them during an unbeaten run so far, could achieve this milestone during his side's match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Mullanpur on Sunday. In 138 IPL matches and 136 innings, he has made 3,934 runs at an average of 35.12, with a strike rate of 135.37, with 30 fifties to his name and a best score of 97*.

In four innings this year, he has made 203 runs at an average of 67.66 and a strike rate of 187.96, with three fifties and a best score of 69*.

For PBKS in 22 matches and 21 innings, he has made 807 runs at an average of 53.80 and a strike rate of 178.14, including nine fifties and the best score of 97*.

Squads:

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Mitchell Owen, Vishal Nishad, Pyla Avinash, Musheer Khan, Harnoor Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Lockie Ferguson, Praveen Dubey, Ben Dwarshuis

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary(w), Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, George Linde, Himmat Singh, Josh Inglis, Anrich Nortje, Manimaran Siddharth, Matthew Breetzke, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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