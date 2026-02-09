Punjab Kings have started their preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League season with a training camp from February 8 to 14 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The camp is being attended by key players, including Yuzvendra Chahal, Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Harpreet Brar, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad, Priyansh Arya, Pravin Dubey, and Yash Thakur, with a focus on fitness, match practice, and team bonding ahead of the upcoming season. The ongoing camp builds on the momentum from the team's successful camp in Udaipur from January 16 to 20, which was also attended by both young and senior players, to ensure the squad settles well and gels together in the pre-season.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side finished as runners-up in 2025 and will be looking to win the elusive IPL trophy in the 19th edition.

PBKS Full IPL 2026 squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Shashank Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harnoor Singh Pannu, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis, Mitch Owen, Musheer Khan, Nehal Wadhera, Prabhsimran Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Pravin Dubey.

