IPL 2026 mini-auction turned out to be a life-changing moment for uncapped Indian cricketer Prashant Veer, who was picked by Chennai Super Kings at a record-breaking price of Rs 14.20 crore. Prashant and wicketkeeper-batter Kartik Sharma were both bought by CSK at the same price and became the costliest uncapped players in the history of IPL auction. In Prashant's hometown Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, his family members were overjoyed on seeing their son becoming a part of the cash-rich league.

Speaking to ANI, Prashant's mother Anjana Tripathi expressed her happiness and called it a proud moment for her entire family.

"This is very good news. He has made us proud. We are all very happy. I am very happy that my son will play the IPL," she said.

#WATCH | Amethi, UP | Chennai Super Kings place a bid of Rs 14.2 crores on Prashant Veer, a 20-year-old left-arm spin allrounder from Amethi.



Prashant Veer's mother Anjana Tripathi says, "This is very good news. He has made us proud. We are all very happy... I am very happy that…

"We were all sitting together and watching the auction. The moment his came on the screen, everyone got so excited. When the bidding began, we all felt so happy that our son made it to the IPL," she added.

Speaking about his childhood, Anjana revealed that Prashant was a naughty yet obedient child, who was also very good in studies. She also urged all the other parents to support their children's dreams.

Prashant's father Ramendra Tripathi also called the moment a "dream come true" for his son and the whole family.

"It is a dream of every cricketer to play the IPL, and now his dream has been fulfilled... He has always been very good at the sport. He was also good at football. All the efforts and hard work have been done by Prashant; we just helped him financially and emotionally to get there," he said.

"It's not about the money. The main thing is that he has gone to his favourite team. He always wanted to play with MS Dhoni and now he has got this opportunity," he added.