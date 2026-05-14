Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Jasprit Bumrah is set to captain Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2026 clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dharamsala on Thursday. Five-time IPL winners MI are going to reportedly be without regular captain Hardik Pandya and vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav for today's game. MI are out of the playoffs race already, and playing for pride. On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer's PBKS are desperate to end a four-game losing streak that has seen them fall off the top of the IPL 2026 points table. Rain threat also looms large in Dharamsala ahead of the match. (Live Scorecard)

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score | PBKS vs MI LIVE Updates, IPL 2026, straight from Dharamsala: