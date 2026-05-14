Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Jasprit Bumrah is set to captain Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2026 clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dharamsala on Thursday. Five-time IPL winners MI are going to reportedly be without regular captain Hardik Pandya and vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav for today's game. MI are out of the playoffs race already, and playing for pride. On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer's PBKS are desperate to end a four-game losing streak that has seen them fall off the top of the IPL 2026 points table. Rain threat also looms large in Dharamsala ahead of the match. (Live Scorecard)
Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score | PBKS vs MI LIVE Updates, IPL 2026, straight from Dharamsala:
Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians LIVE: Bumrah's IPL captaincy debut
Jasprit Bumrah is set to make his captaincy debut in the IPL. Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav have all led MI in the past, but never the pace spearhead. Bumrah is undergoing a poor season, so will captaincy add to his pressure or give a new dimension to his game tonight?
Remember, Bumrah has captained India in 3 Tests in the past, winning 1 and losing 2.
PBKS vs MI LIVE: Bumrah set to captain!
JUST IN: Jasprit Bumrah is set to captain Mumbai Indians tonight, in the absence of regular skipper Hardik Pandya and vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav, according to Cricbuzz. Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma have been overlooked.
Both Hardik and SKY are going to miss the game, as per the report.
PBKS vs MI LIVE: PBKS' abrupt decline
Punjab Kings were breaking records and flying high in the first half of the season. However, their campaign has been derailed in spectacular style. The major worry has been bowling, with PBKS conceding 200+ in 3 of their last 4 games.
PBKS vs MI LIVE: Who could be MI's new captain?
Mumbai Indians could look a number of ways in electing a stand-in skipper for today's game. Jasprit Bumrah is an experienced option, while Tilak Varma could take the responsibility too with an eye to the future. MI could also fall back on Rohit Sharma, who has led them to 5 titles in the past.
PBKS vs MI LIVE: New captain for Mumbai Indians?
In an interesting turn of events, we could see a new captain for Mumbai Indians today, according to a report by Cricbuzz. Captain Hardik Pandya and vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav are both set to miss the match. Hardik is suffering from a back spasm, while SKY could miss the game after the recent birth of his daughter.
According to reports, tickets have been booked for both Hardik and SKY to make it to Dharamsala, but there's no clarity as yet on either arriving.
PBKS vs MI LIVE: Punjab Kings desperate to end losing streak
After not losing any of their first 7 matches, Punjab Kings have now lost 4 in a row, and slipped from first to fourth in the IPL 2026 points table. Shreyas Iyer's side would be desperate to arrest this slump before it gets to late.
PBKS vs MI LIVE: Big threat of rain
According to AccuWeather, there is a 47% chance of rain in Dharamsala between 6:00 PM and 7:00 PM IST, which is the hour before toss time. An Orange Alert has also been issued in the city. However, the good news is that there is a 0% chance of rain after 7 PM.
IPL 2026 LIVE: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 encounter between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI). We are at the picturesque venue of Dharamsala today, but the weather report isn't encouraging.
Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match.