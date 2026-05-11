Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings aim to snap a three-game winless run as they take on Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2026 match at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. After a dominant start to the season that saw them win six of their first seven games, PBKS can reclaim the top spot in the standings with a victory on their return to the mountains. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have lost their last two fixtures and find themselves in a desperate must-win scenario as their playoff hopes fade fast. Focus will be on KL Rahul who can add a massive feat to his name. (Live Scorecard)
PBKS vs DC Live: Head-to-head record
When it comes to the head-to-head, Punjab Kings lead 18-17 against Delhi Capitals. Since 2023, Punjab Kings hold a 3-2 advantage but at this venue, both teams have 2 games each.
PBKS vs DC Live: Change of venue
It is time for the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala to host its first match of IPL 2026. The venue will host 3 group stage games featuring Punjab Kings and also the Qualifier 1. A lot of anticipation remains over the pitch as well as the ground but it is likely that the team winning the toss may look to assess the conditions by bowling first.
PBKS vs DC Live: Huge boost for PBSK!
PBKS have received a huge boost as Azmatullah Omarzai has joined the squad and is available for selection. Fast-bowling coach James Hopes hinted they could "switch things up a little bit" and play Harpreet Brar as the second spinner.
PBKS vs DC Live: KL Rahul on cusp of history!
KL Rahul is 1 fifty-plus score away from 50 fifty-plus scores in IPL. He will become the fourth Indian and fifth overall to touch the unique milestone. He also needs 114 runs away from 5000 runs as Opener in IPL.
PBKS vs DC Live: Good evening!
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the IPL 2026 clash between Punjab Kings and a struggling Delhi Capitals side at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. While DC's hopes are fading fast, PBKS can return to the top if they stop their slide of three defeats.