Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings aim to snap a three-game winless run as they take on Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2026 match at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. After a dominant start to the season that saw them win six of their first seven games, PBKS can reclaim the top spot in the standings with a victory on their return to the mountains. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have lost their last two fixtures and find themselves in a desperate must-win scenario as their playoff hopes fade fast. Focus will be on KL Rahul who can add a massive feat to his name. (Live Scorecard)