Sunrisers Hyderabad were on Thursday dealt another injury setback, with England left-arm seamer David Payne ruled out of the remainder of the IPL season due to an ankle injury. The 35-year-old featured in the first two matches for SRH, picking up two wickets, including a tidy outing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. "David Payne has been ruled out of TATA IPL 2026 after sustaining an ankle injury," SRH said in a post on X. "Wishing him a speedy recovery."

The 2016 champions, currently fourth on the table with two wins and three losses, have been hit hard by injuries this season. Another England cricketer, Brydon Carse, was earlier ruled out with a hand injury sustained at the start of the campaign, with SRH bringing in Sri Lanka pacer Dilshan Madushanka as his replacement.

Meanwhile, SRH received a big boost on Thursday morning as their designated captain, Pat Cummins, has cleared the fitness test and is set to join the squad soon. Cummins is likely to feature in the SRH vs Rajasthan Royals match on April 25 in Jaipur.

In Cummins' absence, Ishan Kishan is leading the side. Under his captaincy, the team has won two out of five matches in the ongoing season. They are currently placed in fourth position in the points table with a +0.576 net run rate.

SRH defeated the table toppers, Rajasthan Royals (RR), on Monday with the help of a brilliant bowling display by the debutants Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, who took four wickets each as RR got bowled out for just 159 runs in 19 overs while chasing a mammoth target of 217 runs and lost the match by 57 runs. The 2016 winners will next face five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday at their home ground, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad.

With IANS inputs

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