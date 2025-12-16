The Pakistan Super League (PSL), Pakistan's premier T20 franchise tournament, is set to collide with the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the second season in a row, in 2026. The 11th edition of the PSL will kickstart on March 26, 2026, while the final is set to be held on May 3, 2026. This means that the entire duration of the PSL will collide directly with IPL 2026, which is expected to be held between March 21 and May 31.

Usually held around February, the PSL had to be postponed to mid-March in 2025 because of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

A similar thing has happened this year, with the PSL having to be postponed due to the T20 World Cup 2026 being held throughout February and early March.

The IPL and PSL occurring at the same time often leads to the latter's viewership getting affected. It also means that several star overseas players are unable to play in the PSL due to their commitment to the IPL.

Meanwhile, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction is upon us.

Cameron Green could well be the biggest beneficiary of IPL's skewed demand-supply market dynamic surrounding seam-bowling all-rounders during the mini-auction here on Tuesday with Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings seemingly ready to break the bank for the Australian.

The 10 teams need to fill up 77 slots with a cumulative purse of Rs 237.55 crore and among them, Mumbai Indians (Rs 2.75 crore) will hardly have any role to play save picking a few uncapped players at their base price.

Green, along with out-of-favour India all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer and English dasher Liam Livingstone, is likely to enjoy a handsome payday.

Kolkata Knight Riders, with a purse of 64.30 crore and an eye on rebuilding the outfit with 13 slots to fill, can only be challenged by Chennai Super Kings, who enter the mini-auction with a purse of Rs 43.40 crore.

The mini-auction is always more intriguing than the mega auction as franchises come with specific choices and are always ready to go the distance to procure the services of players with distinct skill-sets.

