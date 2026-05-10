Rajasthan Royals batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to impress one and all with his fiery batting style. The southpaw scored 36 off 16 balls with the help of three fours and as many sixes against Gujarat Titans on Saturday, albeit in a losing cause. Sooryavanshi's knock also included two consecutive sixes off veteran South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada. The first maximum went over fine leg, while the second crossed the mid-wicket fence. When asked after the game about his duel with the RR opener, Rabada laughed it off, explaining that he sticks to his usual process.

"What's worked for 11 years will continue to work, right? So I guess it's just hedging your bets and hoping that it comes off. But there's a whole lot of hard work that's done behind the scenes and then, you know, a bit of analysis to look at batsman's weaknesses. So there is that type of nuance in the game, but otherwise it's just the same old, same old," Rabada said after the game.

The pacer returned with figures of 3 for 33 in three overs, claiming the Purple Cap. He has picked up 18 wickets in 11 matches in the ongoing season.

Throwing light on workload management, the South Africa pacer said, "Body feels good. But this is where the fatigue starts to set in. The mental fatigue too. So it's just about trying to stay on top of that. Make sure that you're as fresh as possible. So that's where the professional side of the game is needed, a lot more, especially in the back end. But my body feels good and hopefully I can just continue what I've been doing."

Gujarat Titans outplayed Rajasthan Royals by 77 runs in their IPL 2026 clash in Jaipur on Saturday.

Shubman Gill's superb 84 off 44 balls helped GT post 229 for 4 in 20 overs.

In response, RR, led by stand-in skipper Yashasvi Jaiswal, were bowled out for just 152 in 16.3 overs. Rashid Khan led the charge with four wickets, while Jason Holder took three, Rabada picked up two and Mohammed Siraj got one.

Fifteen-year-old sensation Sooryavanshi became the fastest to hit 100 sixes in T20 history, but his departure was followed by a collapse in the batting order.

This turned out to be Gujarat Titans' fourth win in a row, taking them to second place on the IPL 2026 points table.

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