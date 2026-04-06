Mohammed Shami's swagger is back-and so is the control. On a gripping Sunday in Hyderabad, he delivered a spell that felt like a throwback. In an era dominated by ultra aggressive hitting, Shami leaned on craft, variation, and sharp game awareness to out-think TRAVISHEK- Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, two of the most destructive openers in T20 cricket. There were three pinpoint yorkers and a deceptive slower ball that set the tone early. He did not display extravagant swing or seam, rather the opening spell was marked by precise execution of death-over skills. The result? Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma were kept in check despite scoring at over 12 an over.

Shami's final figures-2 for 9 with 18 dot balls-told only half the story.

Plans within plans

Abhishek Sharma's dismissal was as much about foresight as it was about skill. Moments before delivering the wicket ball, Shami subtly repositioned a short third fielder, bringing him finer and closer. Then came the off-cutter, drifting away just enough. Abhishek nicked, and a catch taken exactly where Shami had planned.

Travis Head's dismissal showcased the pitch reading. Even though Head picked the change of pace, he couldn't counter what followed. It was a length ball from Shami that gripped, climbed sharply, and deviated far more than expected. Caught off guard by the exaggerated bounce, Head could only gesture in disbelief on his way back.

"The sooner you adapt, the better you execute"

For Shami, it all comes down to reading conditions and trusting experience.

"Nothing happens without skills and experience. But the sooner you adopt things, the sooner you read the conditions, you can execute."

Having played in Hyderabad as recently as last season, Shami spoke about rediscovering rhythm after injury and the importance of staying connected to the game.

"If you like cricket and want to play at a good level, it's very important to stay in touch with the game... My preparation has always been about that. When I'm in touch with cricket, my flow is better."

A season taking shape

Now working again with Bharat Arun, a coach instrumental in shaping his peak years, Shami looks primed for a significant season. If this spell is anything to go by, he's not just adapting to T20's attacking wave, he's quietly nudging the national selectors to look at him once again.

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