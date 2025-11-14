Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2026 auction strategy will be interesting. There is a lot of talk about whether a trade-off involving CSK veteran Ravindra Jadeja and Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson will take place or not. In the midst of this, former CSK player Ravichandran Ashwin shortlisted three players whom the five-time champions could chase if they are available in the IPL 2026 auction pool. "I know there is a lot of talk about Cameron Green to CSK, but I think they will target two players in particular. One is David Miller, if he is released, and the other is Mohammad Shami, who will probably be released. Another one could probably be Rahul Chahar," R Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"This trade is wonderful for CSK and Samson in terms of brand identity, the opportunity to take over as captain, and being a top-order keeper-batter - so everything fits. But, given the state the team is in, what did they need? They needed a power hitter and a finisher. RCB are smiling in the corner because they have Tim David and Romario Shepherd for base prices. I think Dinesh Karthik and the rest of the support staff will be smiling," R Ashwin said.

"PBKS also will not release anybody. People may say release Glenn Maxwell and all. A lot of fans of other teams want Maxwell to be released because they want Maxwell, since he is the X-Factor. It is unlikely that with Ricky Ponting at the helm, James Hopes as assistant coach, and having reached the finals, kyu release karenge bhai (Why will they release him, brother)?"

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed his disappointment at the potential exit of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja from Chennai Super Kings (CSK), saying that the move is "very unlike CSK," a franchise whose "identity was stability and trust in players."

In what could be one of the most high-profile trades in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) are reportedly set to trade their captain and long-time wicketkeeper-batter, Sanju Samson, to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in exchange for all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ash ki Baat, Ashwin said that the sentiments of the fans regarding Jadeja's potential exit are justified and feels that CSK have "probably missed a trick."

"I totally get the emotional angle of the fans regarding Jadeja's exit from CSK, but I am obliged to say that this is very unlike CSK. The sentiments of the fans are completely justified. CSK's identity was built on stability and trust in its players, and that was a huge message. This is how CSK built a quality brand. Of course, it was all built around Dhoni, there is no doubt about that, and that is why this particular piece of news is a bit difficult for a lot of fans to digest. I am actually looking at it (the trade) again and again, and I am thinking CSK have probably missed a trick," Ashwin said.

"All I have seen on Instagram over the last few days is about how they are all feeling bad about Jadeja leaving the franchise. Even in the comment section of the videos, people are abusing us, as if we had traded Jadeja out. They are telling me to ask CSK to stop the trade. In my view, this is a trade of chalk and cheese. In many ways, RR got the slot they needed to fill, and CSK got the face that they wanted," he added.