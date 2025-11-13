With the Indian Premier League (IPL) Retention deadline approaching thick and fast, former cricketer urged five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) to re-sign wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan from SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Kishan, who was released by MI ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction last year, was signed by SRH for a whopping Rs 11.25 crore. After smashing a century on his debut for the Pat Cummins-led side, Kishan't could only manage 248 runs in his next 13 innings for the side.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaif said that MI's system would suit Kishan since SRH didn't give him the ideal spot to bat.

"Ishan Kishan is a better batter at Wankhede. He will open if he plays for MI. At SRH he is playing at three. There is a huge difference. He has not got that advantage playing at three. Despite taking him at a high price SRH have not been able to give him the right slot as it is not available," said Kaif.

Kaif also explained that Kishan's presence will add more balance to MI's overseas combination.

"Maybe Ishan would be requesting himself to go to Mumbai if any deal is possible because he will get to open there. It is a very good option for Mumbai if they can get Ishan. Having an Indian keeper and opener will give them the option to play some other foreign player then," he added.

Kishan, who last played for India In 2023, has represented Gujarat Lions and Mumbai Indians (MI) in his IPL career since his debut in 2016. He has scored 2,644 runs in 105 matches at an average of 28.43 and a strike rate of 135.87, with 16 fifties. His best score is 99.

He was a vital part of MI from 2018-2024, scoring 2,325 runs in 89 matches at an average of 29.80, with a strike rate of 136.84 and 15 half-centuries. His best score is 99.

In 61 matches for India across all formats, he has scored 1,807 runs at an average of 33.46, with a century and 14 fifties. His best score is 210. In 32 T20Is, he has scored 796 runs at an average of 25.67 and a strike rate of 124.67, with six fifties and best score of 89.