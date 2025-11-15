Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have announced their squad for IPL 2026, entering the new season with a renewed sense of direction after an inconsistent 2025 campaign. With the retention window closed, MI have held on to their core senior stars Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav while reshaping the rest of the squad to bring more balance across departments. There were not much suprises from MI. They let go the likes of Reece Topley and Karn Sharma, but did some good work in the trade.

While Mumbai Indians traded Arjun Tendulkar to Lucknow Super Giants, they roped in Shardul Thakur from the side. Notably, both were individual deals. In another big move, MI traded in Sherfane Rutherford from Gujarat Titans.

Here's a look at the newly announced Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2026.

Players Retained: Hardik Pandya (C), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Naman Dhir, Raj Angad Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Robin Minz (WK), Raghu Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Corbin Bosch, Will Jacks, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner, Allah Ghazanfar

For the retained core, MI said in a press release: "The foundation of MI's success stays rocks solid. Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma will continue their legacy in Blue and Gold - because some partnerships are just meant to last."

Players Released: Satyanarayana Raju, KL Shrijeet, Lizaad Williams, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bevon Jacobs, Reece Topley, Vignesh Puthur, Karn Sharma.

Players Traded In: Shardul Thakur, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande

Players Traded Out: Arjun Tendulkar

For the released players, the franchise said, "Mumbai Indians management extend their deepest gratitude to all the players and acknowledge their commitment and hard work during their time in the Blue and Gold and wish them every success as they embark on their next chapter in professional cricket."

Purse Remaining: Rs 2.75 Crore