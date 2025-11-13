Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have opened up talks to re-sign leg-spinner Mayank Markande, according to a report. Having represented the franchise in two separate stints previously, Markande rose to fame with MI in his debut season in 2018, scalping 15 wickets in 14 matches at an economy of 8.36. According to a report in The Times of India (TOI), MI have approached the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the signing of Markande, who did not play a single game last season.

"The five-time title winners have approached Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for leg-spinner Mayank Markande, and it's reliably learnt that the conversations have reached the final stages. If all goes well, the trade could be announced soon, and the 28-year-old will be back with the franchise where he started his IPL journey in 2018," the report said.

However, it is not clear whether another player would be involved in the deal.

"It is not confirmed at this stage whether another player is involved in the deal, as insiders feel it could well be an all-cash transaction. KKR bought the wrist-spinner for Rs 30 lakh at the mega auction last year but didn't give him a single game in the entire season," the report added.

The report also claimed that Markande isn't the only leg-spinner MI are focusing on re-signing, with Rahul Chahar also an option. After a breakthrough season with MI in 2018, Markande's career was halted by injuries. He played just three matches in the subsequent season, managing a solitary wicket.

As a result, he was released by MI ahead of IPL 2020. He didn't play for any team in that season. He joined Rajasthan Royals in 2021, before returning to MI the next year. After failing to impress in both stints, Markande's career received a massive boost after he was picked up by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of IPL 2023. He bagged 12 wickets in his first season, followed by eight scalps as SRH finished as runners-up in IPL 2024 under the leadership of Pat Cummins.

Chahar, on the other hand, was unable to impress the SRH management last season, featuring just once all season.