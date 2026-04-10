Mukul Choudhary - the world took note of the youngster on Thursday. In an IPL 2026 match in Kolkata, Kolkata Knight Riders looked set to pocket their first win of the season by beating Lucknow Super Giants. That was until Mukul Choudhary unleashed his fury from the 17th over. Chasing a target of 182, LSG were struggling at 128/7 in 16 overs. With more than 50 runs required and no experienced batters left, the odds were heavily stacked against them. Mukul, however, had other ideas.

Celebration of Mukul Choudhary pic.twitter.com/Y3RAXChh02 — Fan Account Richard Kettlebourogh (@RichKettle07) April 9, 2026

The 21-year-old from Jhunjhunu slammed seven sixes and two fours to take LSG to a remarkable victory. After completing the winning run on the last ball of the 20th over, Mukul looked skywards and thanked the Almighty.

"Mukul Choudhary is an Indian right-handed wicketkeeper-batter who represents Rajasthan in the domestic circuit. He operates primarily as an aggressive middle-order finisher capable of accelerating the run rate in the death overs. In the domestic T20 format, he has accumulated 210 runs across his first seven matches at an average of 42.00 and an impressive strike rate of 165.35. Entering the IPL 2026 mini-auction as an uncapped player with a base price of Rs 30 lakh, Choudhary triggered a significant bidding war between multiple franchises. He was ultimately acquired by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for Rs 2.60 crore, joining the squad to bolster their domestic wicketkeeping depth and provide lower-order hitting power for the 2026 season," according to iplt20.com.

Opting to bowl, LSG restricted KKR to 181 for four. Angkrish Raghuvanshi (45 off 33 balls), skipper Ajinkya Rahane (41 off 24 balls), Rovman Powell (39 not out off 24 balls) and Cameron Green (32 not out off 24 balls) were the major contributors for the home side.

For LSG, Digvesh Singh Rathi (1/25) was the pick of the bowlers.

Chasing 182, LSG rode on Ayush Badoni's 34-ball 54 and Mukul Choudhary's brilliant 27-ball 54 not out to cross the line in a last-ball thriller.

For KKR, Anukul Roy (2/32) and Vaibhav Arora (2/38) were the main wicket-takers.

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