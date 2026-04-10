Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) batter Mukul Choudhary, following his stellar match-winning innings against Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), opened up about his admiration for legendary MS Dhoni. Choudhary said he draws inspiration from MS Dhoni, especially as a fellow finisher. He highlighted Dhoni's iconic helicopter shot and his leadership during the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup as key influences, adding that he aims to emulate Dhoni's ability to finish matches and guide his team to victory.

"I always look up to MS Dhoni because I am also a finisher. I always look up to him. His helicopter shot, which is very iconic, is my favourite. The way he led India in the 2011 World Cup, everybody remembers it. I want to be like him and finish off matches and help my team win," Choudhary said on JioHotstar.

Choudhary produced one of the standout finishes of the IPL 2026. He played a key role in his LSG's stellar victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday.

He slammed 54 runs off 27 balls, laced with seven sixes and two fours. His stellar performance guided LSG to a three-wicket win in a final-ball thriller.

Choudhary stitched a vital 50-run stand with Avesh Khan. Choudhary and Avesh Khan's unbeaten 54-run stand was also the highest for the 8th wicket or lower in a successful IPL chase.

In a unique match-winning effort, Mukul scored 52 of those runs, while Avesh played his part with 1*(3) at the other end.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi