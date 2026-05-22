Few occasions in modern cricket evoke as much pure sentiment as MS Dhoni walking out in Chennai Super Kings yellow in the Indian Premier League. For the fans, the team combinations and matchups aren't as relevant as seeing Dhoni on the pitch. Following recent discussions on his future, former India cricketers Zaheer Khan and Murali Kartik shared unique insights into why the legendary skipper might surprise everyone yet again by extending his playing career to come out to play for CSK another season.

Predicting Dhoni's next move has always been one of cricket's most fascinating mysteries. Kartik highlighted that trying to guess what the veteran keeper-batsman will do is nearly impossible because of how tightly he guards his plans.

"The one thing which you know for a fact with MSD is you don't know what he's going to do," Kartik said during a chat on Cricbuzz. "I've always said he never allows the left hand to know what his right hand is thinking, so we could be sitting here and talk till the cows come home and not figure out what MSD is thinking."

Despite Dhoni navigating his mid-40s, a strong sense remains that his journey with CSK is not quite finished.

"A part of me felt, what, he's 43, 44? 44 years. So he might play and maybe just surprise everyone. So next year could be another surprise," Kartik added.

This unpredictability is exactly why standard cricketing logic does not apply to him. "People of CSK, of Chennai, any CSK supporter for that matter, would want him in those yellows all the time, whether he does anything or nothing. It's immaterial. It's an emotion, and certain logics don't go well with emotions. It's just an emotion."

A key factor supporting Dhoni's continuation is his strategic approach to helping CSK navigate the mega-auction landscape. In a brilliant exploitation of the tournament rules, Kartik said that the multi-time ICC trophy-winning captain willingly allowed himself to be registered as an uncapped player.

There is an obvious, fascinating irony in seeing Dhoni play for CSK as an "uncapped" player. However, this move highlights his team-first mentality. Kartik believes this tactical approach makes the upcoming season vital. It gives Dhoni the perfect buffer to evaluate his physical fitness over the off-season, mentor the next generation, and hand over a perfectly balanced squad before the next major cycle shifts.

"Isn't it an irony for a guy who has won so many ICC titles, which means he's got so many feathers in lots of caps, when he was chosen, he was chosen as an uncapped player? All of us who played for India, suddenly after a while because you have not played for a while, uncapped."

However, this move highlights his team-first mentality. Zaheer felt that Dhoni viewed the rule purely as a tool to give CSK a financial and tactical advantage:

"When it comes to the big auction, and I think the kind of direction which CSK has gone in, which is investing heavily in youngsters when you're retaining them, you have two slots of uncapped players. This year CSK, maybe in the beginning of the cycle, they used MSD as an uncapped option, isn't it? So if they find someone who is going to take the franchise forward, then MS himself, like how he decided that, okay, he's going to be an uncapped player, use that for his advantage, for the franchise's advantage, so he will look at it that way."

By sliding into that slot, Dhoni freed up crucial retention resources for management to focus on building a squad for the future. Zaheer believes this calculated approach makes the upcoming season vital for a smooth transition:

"If you have that kind of approach, then the next year becomes important for him to come back and then take that call once it comes to the big auction. If you ask him, he's going to say that, 'Okay, I'll see how the off-season goes,' which every year he's been doing, isn't it?"

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