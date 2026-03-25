MS Dhoni will play at least one more Indian Premier League season for Chennai Super Kings. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter has turned 44 but continues to provide his services to the five-time champions. As fans eagerly wait to see the player in action, a viral video has set the internet on fire. The clip is from a CSK practice session in which Dhoni smashed young pacer Mukesh Choudhary for a six. Off a fuller delivery, seemingly outside the off stump, Dhoni dispatched the ball for a big hit on the off side.

Watch it here:

Here is the glimpse of MS Dhoni batting in the intra-squad match yesterday at Chepauk



He smashed a six off Mukesh choudhary's bowling



Thala looking in good touch ahead of the tournament pic.twitter.com/ghJ8UmyY8c — DB' (@Brevisnation7) March 24, 2026

Fans on X, formerly Twitter, trolled Mukesh after being hit for a six by Dhoni. Have a look at some of the reactions here:

Just as it has been in every season over the last few years, the upcoming edition of the IPL also brings with it a red-hot question: Is this the last season Dhoni will be seen in CSK's iconic yellow colours? With Ruturaj Gaikwad at the helm for a while, the team featuring plenty of youngsters, and wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson traded from Rajasthan Royals to the Yellow franchise, the talks have only intensified.

It has long been speculated that this season, after all, could be Dhoni's last, with his knee issues persisting. Dhoni even acknowledged his declining fitness levels during the 'Roar 26' fan event at the Chepauk Stadium, saying that "it is on the way down".

These fitness, age, and knee-related issues have caused him to shift to the lower-middle order and unleash some big hits during the death-overs phase.

In 278 IPL matches, Dhoni has scored 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45, including 24 fifties and a best score of 84 not out. He is the sixth-highest run-getter in the tournament's history.