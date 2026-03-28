MS Dhoni is likely to miss the first two weeks of IPL 2026 due to calf strain, Chennai Super Kings said on Saturday. "MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of TATA IPL 2026," the franchise wrote on social media. CSK take on Rajasthan Royals in their opening match on Monday. Earlier in the day, CSK shared a video of the team's practice match where Dhoni batted while Sanju Samson kept wickets. However, the franchise has confirmed that the veteran wicket-keeper batter will not take part in the upcoming encounter against Rajasthan Royals.

With the veteran now out for some time, Samson is most likely to keep the wickets for CSK in the initial few games as they aim for a record sixth IPL title. Samson, previously the captain of RR, was traded to CSK as the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side traded out all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.

While the English all-rounder has been ruled out of IPL 2026 owing to an injury, it will be interesting to see Samson and Jadeja going up against their former franchises on Monday, when RR take on CSK at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

It has long been speculated that this season, after all, could be Dhoni's last season, with his knee issues persisting. Dhoni even acknowledged his declining level of fitness during the 'ROAR 26' fan event at Chepauk stadium recently, saying that "it is on the way down". These fitness, age and knee-related issues have caused him to shift to the lower-middle-order and unleash some big hits during the death overs phase, preserving his body and also entertaining the 'Thala Kingdom'.

With Ruturaj Gaikwad leading the franchise for a while and the franchise roping in a fan favourite wicketkeeping option in Samson and investing Rs 14.20 crores in uncapped Rajasthan wicketkeeper-batter Kartik Sharma, the speculations of IPL 2026 being Dhoni's swangsong have only intensified, with these investments looked as preparations for a life after Dhoni for CSK.

In 278 matches, Dhoni has made 5,439 runs in 242 innings at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45, including 24 fifties and a best score of 84*. He is the sixth-highest run-getter in the tournament history. In last season's wooden spoon finish, Dhoni scored 196 runs in 13 innings at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of over 135, with a best score of 30*.

(With agency inputs)