MS Dhoni has recovered from injury but the Chennai Super Kings veteran is willingly denying his comeback in order to not disturb the team combination ahead of the IPL 2026 match against Gujarat Titans, according to a report by The Indian Express. Dhoni, who suffered a calf strain, has not played a single match for his franchise this season despite attending net sessions in the past week, The report claimed that Dhoni successfully completed his fitness test but he is reluctant to take the sport of a youngster and 'disturb the combination in the last couple of fixtures. While the CSK middle order has not performed quite well this season, the decision to make a comeback reportedly lies completely with Dhoni.

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey on Thursday made it clear that whenever MS Dhoni returns from his calf strain, he will resume duties as a wicketkeeper and not feature merely as an impact player.

The 44-year-old missed his seventh straight game in IPL 2026 in Thursday's clash against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, as he continues to recover from the injury that initially ruled him out for two weeks on March 28.

There had been speculation that Dhoni could return as a specialist batter using the Impact Player rule, especially with Sanju Samson and Kartik Sharma available as wicketkeeping options.

However, Hussey dismissed that possibility, indicating Dhoni would be back in his usual role behind the stumps.

“Oh, I'm pretty sure he'll be behind the stumps. The biggest thing for him is that he's had the calf injury, it's just the running and late in innings, if he comes in, having to scamper those ones and twos, he just needs to make sure the calf is strong enough to withstand that," Hussey told the broadcaster during a mid-match interview.

“But certainly from a skill perspective, we know what he can do as a keeper. We know he's batting, he's batting really well, so it's just hopefully getting that confidence in the calf,” Hussey said.

Dhoni's absence has remained a constant talking point around CSK matches.

At the toss ahead of their Mumbai Indians game, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad acknowledged the void, saying, "all thanks to the legend (Dhoni) who is not here unfortunately" while referring to the crowd reception.

Although he has been out longer than expected, Dhoni offered a glimpse of his progress by keeping wickets in the nets on the eve of the match -- his first such session this season, but was again not included in the playing XI, having now missed half of CSK's games.

Giving an update about Dhoni, Hussey said he's is improving but not yet match-ready.

“Yeah, he's progressing really well. I know he's pushing hard to get back as quickly as he possibly can. I know all the fans want to see MS Dhoni out there playing as well. So we're hopeful maybe in the next few games. We want him back as quickly as he possibly can as well,” Hussey added.

“But obviously he needs to be close to 100 per cent ready to give his best. Because he's been batting well on the nets. He looks good in the nets. Just needs to run hard between the wickets too,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)

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