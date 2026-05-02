Mitchell McClenaghan weighed in on Delhi Capitals pacer Kyle Jamieson's fiery celebration and Mitchell Starc's impact during the IPL 2026 clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Jaipur. Speaking on JioHotstar after the Royals' seven-wicket win over the Capitals, McClenaghan said Jamieson's reaction after dismissing young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was a result of the intensity of the moment.

"It was a big moment in the game, and you could see the emotion in that celebration. When you're up against a young batter who has been dominating bowlers throughout the tournament, getting his wicket early brings that natural reaction," JioStar expert McClenaghan said.

The incident occurred in the second over of the Royals' innings, when Jamieson celebrated after dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Later on, IPL confirmed that Jamieson was handed one demerit point and issued a warning for breaching Level 1 of the IPL Code of Conduct during the clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Jamieson was found to be close to Sooryavanshi in an aggressive manner, which could have provoked an aggressive reaction from the batter.

However, Mitchell added that there was a touch of Kiwi flair in the reaction, with emotions running high in a crucial moment.

"There's a bit of Kiwi flair in it as well, being fired up in a key moment. And to be fair, when you go in expecting to be under pressure and instead get the breakthrough quickly, that surprise and intensity often comes out in the celebration," he added.

On Mitchell Starc's influence, McClenaghan highlighted the Australian pacer's ability to make an immediate impact despite not being at his peak.

"Mitchell Starc brings that presence of a proven match-winner, and even if he's not at his absolute peak straight away, his quality shows very quickly. Like other elite bowlers, he just needs a few deliveries to find his rhythm, and once he does, you can see the pace and execution come through," he said.

Starc, who played his first IPL 2026 clash after recovering from injury, took a three-wicket haul and played a key role in Delhi's crucial win over the inaugural champions.

McClenaghan added, "Bowling in the mid-140s and hitting those key areas makes a big difference. For Delhi Capitals, having someone like him is invaluable, a bowler you can rely on in crucial moments and expect a breakthrough when it matters most."

DC pulled off a record 226-run chase, their highest in IPL history, to defeat RR by seven wickets. A 110-run opening stand between KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka set up the chase, before Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma finished the job with five balls remaining.

Earlier, Riyan Parag (90) and Donovan Ferreira (47*) powered RR to 225/6, while Mitchell Starc picked up three wickets. The win was DC's fourth of the season, placing them sixth on the table, while RR remained fourth.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi