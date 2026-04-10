A new match-finisher in Mukul Choudhary has risen to the limelight. The right-handed batter from Rajasthan, who was bought by the Lucknow Super Giants for a big sum of Rs 2.6 crore at the IPL 2026 auction, repaid the faith shown by his franchise with an unbeaten 54 off 27 balls. He smashed two fours and seven sixes during his knock against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Thursday. The insane hitting from the 21-year-old batter helped LSG chase down a 182-run target on the final ball of the game.

During his knock, Choudhary smashed a sensational 'helicopter shot' over long-on for a six. The hit earned him praise from the commentators, with former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis sending a message to MS Dhoni.

Choudhary moved to the leg side to create room for himself, and KKR pacer Vaibhav Arora followed him with a yorker. While the pacer got his length right, Choudhary made an exceptional adjustment and flicked the ball for a six over the long-on fielder. It was a helicopter shot that has been popularised across the globe by Dhoni.

"MS Dhoni, eat your heart out, the helicopter shot is back," said du Plessis on-air.

Faf - "MS Dhoni, eat your heart out, the helicopter shot is back." pic.twitter.com/vefYX6CoPv — (@WorshipDhoni) April 10, 2026

After the game, Mukul Choudhary said his only focus during the chase was to stay till the end, a plan that ultimately helped LSG pull off a thrilling last-ball win over KKR. Chasing 182, LSG were under pressure in the final overs, but Choudhary held his nerve and turned the game around with fearless hitting. He smashed crucial sixes in the closing stages, including two in the final over, to take his team over the line.

"My aim was to bat till the last and see what happens. It was only my second match. God has given me this opportunity; there can be pressure, but it is also an opportunity to make a name for myself," Choudhary said after being named Player of the Match for his unbeaten half-century.

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