Pakistan Super League (PSL) got off to a rather quiet start on Friday. Lahore Qalandars beat Hyderabad Kingsmen by 69 runs at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, though no spectators were present at the venue. Pakistan's government has introduced sweeping austerity measures designed to save fuel, with mounting concerns about supplies as the conflict drags on. As a result, Thursday night's opening ceremony was cancelled. It is not only the spectators - increasingly, players and commentators seem to be leaning towards leaving the tournament if and when the opportunity arises.

It has left the Mohsin Naqvi-led Pakistan Cricket Board in an embarrassing situation. Naqvi has also threatened legal action against players who left PSL for IPL. "Yes, two to three players have also left. We are planning to take legal action on them," Naqvi told reporters.

Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani joined Kolkata Knight Riders as a replacement for Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman. Muzarabani had been acquired by Islamabad United as a replacement for West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph, but the Zimbabwean star chose the IPL over the PSL and signed with the three-time champions in Kolkata.

Apart from Muzarabani, Sri Lanka captain and all-rounder Dasun Shanaka is set to join Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for the injured Sam Curran. Shanaka was part of PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have roped in Australian pacer Spencer Johnson as a replacement for Nathan Ellis. Earlier, Johnson had signed for the Quetta Gladiators for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 season.

Now, even commentators might be leaving PSL for IPL. Former England star Nick Knight was named in the PSL commentary panel a few days ago. Now, he has been named in the Star Sports IPL commentary panel too.

BREAKING NEWS



After players, now even commentators moving!



Nick Knight has been named in the IPL 2026 commentary panel

while already being part of the PSL 2026 panel.#PSL #IPL pic.twitter.com/HT4DreQNex — Khan (@ccricket713) March 27, 2026