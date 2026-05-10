Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Siraj's aggressive reaction after dismissing teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reminded many of Kyle Jamieson's animated celebration earlier this season. Comparing the two incidents, former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif suggested that the 15-year-old has managed to instill fear even in experienced pacers like Siraj and Jamieson. He added that Sooryavanshi is no longer seen as 'just a wicket'-every bowler now considers him a prized scalp, knowing they can swing the game in their favor by getting him out.

"First Kyle Jamieson and Mohammed Siraj now. Both seasoned pacers had an animated celebration after getting Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's wicket. This shows how the 15-year-old had become a big wicket in IPL. Credit for his hard work and talent," Kaif wrote on X.

First Kyle Jamieson and Mohammed Siraj now. Both seasoned pacers had an animated celebration after getting Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's wicket. This shows how the 15-year-old had become a big wicket in IPL. Credit for his hard work and talent. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 9, 2026

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi scripted history in men's T20 history, shattering records by becoming the fastest and youngest player to reach 100 sixes, in just 29 innings.

He also set a record for the fastest player to reach the milestone in terms of balls faced, getting there in just 514 deliveries.

RR's young batting sensation achieved this feat in his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Jaipur on Saturday night.

Facing Mohammed Siraj, Sooryavanshi began aggressively, launching the very first delivery he faced for a massive six over long-on.

He maintained his attacking intent throughout the powerplay, racing to 36 off just 16 balls with three fours and three sixes in a blistering cameo at the top of the order. However, Siraj eventually struck back to have the final word in an entertaining duel.

(With ANI Inputs)

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