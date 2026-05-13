Mohammed Siraj has been one of the impressive pacers in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. He has scalped 13 wickets in 12 matches while bowling at an economy rate of 8.23. India's 1983 World Cup winner Kris Srikkanth has credited Gujarat Titans for the transformation of the fast bowler. Siraj made his IPL debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2017. He then moved to Royal Challengers Bengaluru and played seven seasons for the side before being bought by Gujarat Titans.

Srikkanth also praised GT for picking players like Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar and giving them opportunities. He made the remarks in a video on his YouTube channel, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

"(Mohammed) Siraj was terrible with RCB. But here, he has become a deadly bowler. Similarly, no other team would have even taken Sai Sudarshan. Yet, GT have transformed him to a different level. He has made Washington Sundar score at No.4 and turned him into a batting allrounder," the former India opener said in the video.

Despite lacking big stars in the team, GT have players to challenge any side in the IPL. Shubman Gill has been leading the team since IPL 2024. Before that, Hardik Pandya was the team's skipper.

"They have a brilliant bowling lineup. And they still have Washington Sundar, who they don't use only. Jason Holder doesn't even give 25 to 30 runs every match. He bowls brilliantly in the middle overs and takes wickets for them," Srikkanth added.

Gujarat Titans have been one of the most consistent sides in IPL history since their inception in 2022. In their very first season, the side won its maiden title. In the following three editions, GT made it to the playoffs twice. They have nearly booked their spot in the IPL 2026 playoffs as well. Gujarat have 16 points from 12 matches, and just one more victory will put an official stamp on their entry into the next round.

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