Former India international Mohammad Kaif has called for patience as pressure mounts on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over Mustafizur Rahman's participation in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The debate has become a central topic of discussion in the Indian cricketing spectrum following the tragic killing of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, an incident that has strained cross-border sentiments and led to calls for the pacer's exclusion from the tournament. Though a BCCI official has confirmed that no directive from the government has yet been received on the matter, Kaif feels it is for the Indian board to take the 'right call'.

Speaking on the sidelines of the International League T20 (ILT20) in Dubai, Kaif made it clear that he would not "jump the gun" on such a volatile and sensitive matter. Kaif, who has been stationed in the UAE for several weeks, admitted to having limited information on the specifics of the situation but emphasised that any final decision rests solely with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"I don't have much knowledge of the issue. I've been here in Dubai for the past 2-3 weeks," Kaif told the Times of India. "What will be the decision? Everything comes under the BCCI; the decision is in their hands."

The former batter was quick to highlight the complexity of the situation, noting that public opinion often moves faster than the actual administrative processes on the ground.

"I will not sit here and share an opinion because it is a sensitive issue. You should play the waiting game because what is happening, what will be the movement, we may write (but in reality) there is no movement there," he added.

The controversy surrounding Mustafizur - who has been a consistent performer in the IPL for various franchises - comes at a time when India and Bangladesh's sporting ties are scrutinised through a geopolitical lens. But, Kaif feels the BCCI has what it takes to resolve the conflict.

"So I think we should not jump the gun," Kaif concluded. "We should just wait and watch. Whatever the decision will be, BCCI are sitting there; they run big leagues, they know what to do and how to do it."