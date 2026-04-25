Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer continued his incredible chasing record during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday. In a high-pressure match-up, with KL Rahul having already made a record-breaking 152*, Iyer exhibited calm in one of the scariest situations, making full use of the platform laid down earlier by openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya. He made 71* off 36 balls, with three fours and seven sixes, at a strike rate of over 197.

Since 2024-a season where his stocks as a captain went several notches higher after a title win with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)-Iyer has been sensational in successful run chases, having scored 692 runs in 15 matches and innings at an average of 138.40 and a strike rate of 175.68, including eight fifties.

Only RCB icon Virat Kohli's 699 runs in 12 innings at an average of 99.85 and a strike rate of 151.95, with nine fifties, are better than Iyer's record during this period.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan hailed Iyer's chasing after the match, posting on X that after Kohli, it is Iyer who deserves the chasemaster tag.

"After Virat Kohli, if anyone deserves the "chase master" tag, it's Shreyas Iyer. Calm, composed, and clutch under pressure every single time," he posted.

After Virat Kohli, if anyone deserves the "chase master" tag, it's Shreyas Iyer. Calm, composed, and clutch under pressure every single time. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 25, 2026

An awed Mohammed Kaid also posted, "Shreyas Iyer, the Sarpanch Leads from the front, keeps compiling match-winning knocks - match after match, year after year."

Shreyas Iyer, the Sarpanch Leads from the front, keeps compiling match-winning knocks - match after match, year after year. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 25, 2026

With this win, PBKS remain unbeaten with six wins and a no result, giving them 13 points. DC are placed sixth, with three wins and four losses, giving them six points. PBKS broke their own record of chasing down 262 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2024 season.

Coming to the match, after DC opted to bat first, an entertaining 220-run second-wicket stand between KL Rahul (152* off 67 balls, with 16 fours and nine sixes) and Nitish Rana (91 off 44 balls, with 11 fours and four sixes) took DC to 264/2.

PBKS responded in style as Priyansh Arya (43 off 17 balls, with two fours and five sixes) and Prabhsimran Singh (76 off 26 balls, with nine fours and five sixes) shaved off 116 runs in the powerplay. Later, Shreyas Iyer (71* off 36 balls, with three fours and seven sixes) stitched partnerships with Nehal Wadhera (25) and Shashank Singh (19*), completing the chase in 18.5 overs with six wickets in hand.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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