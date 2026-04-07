Delhi Capitals have been dealt a huge blow as their star pacer Mitchell Starc is likely to remain unavailable for some more time. The Axar Patel-led side has started its IPL 2026 campaign on a promising note, winning their opening two matches against Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians. However, with Starc yet to join the squad, the pace attack is currently being led by Mukesh Kumar and T Natarajan. According to a report by The Times of India, Starc is now expected to miss at least three more matches for DC.

The Australian quick is reportedly recovering from shoulder and elbow injuries and is likely to join the DC camp only after April 20. Until then, Delhi Capitals are set to face Gujarat Titans on April 8, Chennai Super Kings on April 11, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 18.

Although DC's bowling line-up, featuring Mukesh Kumar, Axar Patel, T Natarajan and Kuldeep Yadav, appears well balanced, the inclusion of Starc would undoubtedly make the attack even more lethal.

Earlier, Starc had hit back at critics over his delayed arrival for IPL 2026, clarifying that his absence at the start of the season was due to injury management and not a lack of commitment to the Delhi Capitals.

"Despite the opinions and views of certain individuals with their platforms in and through the Indian media, I'm currently rehabbing and managing an injury in my shoulder and elbow of which I didn't know the extent of during the Australian summer," said Starc in a statement.

"These individuals have made some strong statements around involvement in the IPL and provided heavily misinformed opinions of players, preached them as facts, and claim to know my body better than me," he added.

The 36-year-old, who grabbed 14 wickets last IPL season, though "apologised" to his franchise for his unavailability in the beginning of the league this year while also pledging his commitment to the side which spent Rs 11.75 crore during the 2025 auction to get the Australian pacer's services.

"... With that said I do acknowledge this injury setback and timing is disruptive to the Delhi team and I apologise for that and to the fans for not being available for the early part of this season.

(With PTI Inputs)

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