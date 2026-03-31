The Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2026 match at the Wankhede Stadium saw several high points on Sunday. KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane (67 off 40 balls) top-scored for his team, while youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi (51 off 29 balls) showcased his potential. KKR posted a formidable 220 for 4 in 20 overs, but MI chased down the target in 19.1 overs. Ryan Rickelton (81 off 43 balls) and Rohit Sharma (78 off 38 balls) provided the fireworks for MI. There were fireworks in the stands as well. An MI fan proposed to his girlfriend, who was wearing a KKR jersey, during the match. However, to his shock, just as he opened the box, the ring fell off. Another spectator, however, managed to find the ring.

Shei Prothom Bhalobashar feeling pic.twitter.com/AtiWuB863m — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 30, 2026

Talking about the match, KKR were under pressure while defending the total. However, their star all-rounder Cameron Green did not bowl.

Cricket Australia on Monday said the Kolkata Knight Riders' management is "fully aware" of Cameron Green's injury status after KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane created a flutter by stating that only the all-rounder's home board knew why he could not bowl in their IPL opener against Mumbai Indians.

Rahane deflected queries on Green's absence as a bowler in Mumbai by saying, "Ask Cricket Australia," triggering a mild controversy over the player's current fitness status.

"Cameron has a lower back injury which is being managed but requires him to abstain from bowling for a short period," a Cricket Australia spokesperson told PTI.

"Cameron is currently rebuilding his bowling loads in India with a view to returning in around 10-12 days' time. KKR has been communicated with and is fully aware of this information."

Green did not bowl competitively for nearly 12 months - from September 2024 to October 2025 - after undergoing surgery for a stress fracture in his back. Even after that period, his contributions with the ball have been minimal. Green's last competitive outing with the ball came in the T20 World Cup against Oman on February 20 earlier this year at Pallekele, where he bowled just two overs.

Overall, Green bowled just 19 deliveries during the tournament and picked up one wicket - against Zimbabwe.