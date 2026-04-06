Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are off to a horrific start to the new Indian Premier League (IPL) season, losing three matches on the trot, with the latest defeat coming at the hands of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday. As the Super Kings struggle to even put together a fighting XI, Ravichandran Ashwin reflected on his last season with CSK, post which he announced his retirement from the T20 league. Ashwin, after seeing CSK get hammered by RCB, said that he could've continued playing for the franchise this year, but was mentally exhausted.

"Any suggestions for sad songs? I am watching the match from a neutral point of view, but remember that I recently spent a disappointing season with CSK, it was a disappointing season for me personally as well. Honestly, in my mind, I could have played more, because emotionally, I just did not have the bandwidth to play," R Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

When pushed by Vimal Kumar to talk a little about what happened last year, Ashwin said: "I don't want to go there, it's mentally disturbing. It was very painful for me. I don't want to go there. I discussed a little then I said, I started in Chennai, I am finishing in my hometown, it's fine. I decided to retire myself as it would not have created a headache for them (the management) over whether to retain me or release. They would also save Rs 10 crore if I go. I am still disappointed. I had expectations, I had hope," a visibly frustrated Ashwin said.

"I had expectations from today. I know, I picked RCB to win, because they have strength. But, I banked on the improvement that CSK showed in the last game. I had a little faith on the fact that RCB were coming into this match after a break. The way RCB played, they warned everyone," he added.

CSK Bank On Youth, But Results Disappointing

Before the start of this season, CSK made plenty of changes in the roster, banking on youngsters to deliver the goods, having traditionally banked more upon experienced players to produce desirable results. Ashwin, however, isn't happy with how the management is using these players.

"These young boys, you have to give them good practice, you have to give them intensity, you have to give them atmosphere from here on. How are they going to do this?" he said.

The former India spinner also questioned why CSK are making bowlers do things on the pitch that aren't their strengths. He questioned the decision to push Anshul Kamboj and Jamie Overton bowl wide yorkers from around the stumps.

"You can watch SA20 to plan against. Jamie Overton isn't good at bowling yorkers. You are making him do that. You have to play according to the bowler's strengths. You are making him bowl wide yorkers from around the stumps. Tim David smashed them hard," he said, criticising the team.

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