Chennai Super Kings' blockbuster move at the IPL 2026 mini-auction turned heads when 20-year-old all-rounder Prashant Veer was snapped up for a whopping Rs 14.2 crore, making him one of the most expensive uncapped players in IPL history. The jaw-dropping price tag sparked celebration and some light-hearted banter among Uttar Pradesh players while they were travelling together, with Rinku Singh teasing Veer with a cheerful “Maza aa raha hai”, capturing the mood of a young talent suddenly thrust into the spotlight.

Prashant Veer, a left-handed batter and left-arm spinner from Uttar Pradesh, entered the auction with a base price of just Rs 30 lakh but turned it into a massive payday amid intense bidding, a testament to his rising stock in domestic cricket. Veer's sudden rise to such a contract reflects how franchises are increasingly willing to invest big in emerging Indian talent, not just established stars.

The fun moment shared by Rinku Singh, himself a seasoned campaigner in the league, quickly went viral on social media, with fans applauding both the friendly rivalry and the supportive atmosphere among players. Singh's playful tease — “Maza aa raha hai” — became an instant meme among cricket lovers, symbolising the excitement and disbelief surrounding Veer's unexpected auction success.

Priceless scenes for #PrashantVeer! 😍



His UP teammates made the moment extra special as he went to #CSK for a record ₹14.2 Cr! 👏#TATAIPL 2026 pic.twitter.com/xhLS2QbbSS — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 17, 2025

CSK's decision to back Veer so heavily shows their long-term faith in his potential, especially given his all-round capabilities that could provide balance to their squad. It also mirrored a broader trend at the auction where emerging players like Kartik Sharma, who fetched a similar Rs 14.2 crore deal on the same night, saw their values skyrocket.