Rohit Sharma has missed Mumbai Indians' (MI) last three games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, but looks set to make a comeback in their next game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday. According to a report by India Today, Rohit has stepped up the intensity of his training and is set to be available for selection for MI's upcoming clash. Rohit has reportedly done his training and gym work without reporting any kind of pain or discomfort, keeping the physios optimistic about a return to action.

Rohit's IPL 2026 season was halted abruptly when he suffered a hamstring injury in MI's game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 12.

The injury has forced Rohit to miss games against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Gujarat Titans (GT), and the highly-anticipated 'El Clasico' against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

However, according to the report, Rohit attended an optional training session after MI's heavy defeat to CSK, and appeared to be in good rhythm with his strokemaking. He was also joined in the session by MI's other Indian stalwarts like captain Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma.

Rohit's absence at the top has led to Mumbai Indians experimenting with different opening combinations. Quinton de Kock initially replaced Rohit and slammed a valiant 112. However, in the following game, Rohit's customary opening partner, Ryan Rickelton, was dropped.

Rickelton's spot has been taken by 22-year-old Danish Malewar in MI's last two games, but it's a move that hasn't worked out for the five-time IPL champions. Malewar has managed a total of just 2 runs.

Rohit's return would undoubtedly be a huge boost to an MI side that finds itself ninth in the points table, with just two wins from seven games. At the time of his injury, Rohit was his side's highest run-scorer.

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