Prince Yadav said dismissing Virat Kohli for a two-ball duck was a special moment, but stressed that Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) mattered more to him than the individual achievement. During the run-chase of RCB, Prince struck early to remove Kohli cheaply as LSG registered a thrilling nine-run victory in a high-scoring Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash in Lucknow on Thursday night. Reflecting on the prized wicket, the young pacer said the result of the match was far more satisfying.

"I felt good after the wicket, but my greatest joy is that we won the match. If I had taken the wicket and we had lost, it wouldn't have been that significant, but the best thing for me is that my team won. Winning the match for the team was more important to me," Prince said during the post-match press conference.

The right-arm speedster also opened up on his interactions with LSG bowling coach Bharat Arun and veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami, saying the discussions with them have been positive and helpful.

"I have continuous conversations with him; in fact, Mohammed Shami is also there. So everything is going well, we're having good, positive discussions, and focusing only on how and what to deliver," Prince said.

Prince further credited Shami for helping him understand the nuances of bowling with the new ball and for boosting the confidence of younger bowlers on the field.

"I learned a lot from him about the new ball as well, but what I like most is that whenever a bowler is bowling, he stands at mid-on or mid-off. Having such an experienced player standing with you gives you a completely different level of confidence. Having the experience of Mohammed Shami gives you confidence," the LSG pacer added.

In the game, Marsh scored a cracking 111 in 56 balls, with nine fours and nine sixes and powered LSG to 209/3 in 19 overs after the match was reduced due to frequent rain interruptions.

A 95-run stand between Devdutt Padikkal (34 in 25 balls, with three fours and a six) and skipper Rajat Patidar (61 in 31 balls, with three fours and six sixes) helped RCB fight back after losing two early wickets.

Knocks from Tim David (40 in 17 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Krunal Pandya (28* in 16 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Romario Shepherd (23* in 15 balls, with three fours and a six) kept RCB in the hunt, but the defending champions fell nine runs short.

With this win, LSG has secured its third victory of the season, with seven losses to go with it. They remain at the bottom of the table. RCB has slipped to third spot, losing their fourth game of the competition.

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