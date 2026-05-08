It is not even that Virat Kohli is clean bowled, and that too for a duck, but that's exactly what happened during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday. LSG's 24-year-old pacer Prince Yadav impressed one and all as he outfoxed Kohli for 0. Prince took three wickets in the game, rising to 16 scalps for the season. After the match, former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu opined that it's a matter of time before Prince makes his India debut.

"I think he's going to make his debut soon for India. That guy is a special talent," Rayudu said, speaking on ESPNcricinfo.

Rayudu pointed out exactly what is good about Prince Yadav's bowling.

"We have seen it throughout the IPL, and also the way he runs in his run-up itself tells that he's in there with a fight. He bowls a heavy ball, and most of his deliveries are hitting the stumps if you look at it. That's a speciality," he elaborated.

Rayudu heaped further praise on Prince, pointing out how impressive his delivery to dismiss Kohli was.

"The ball was very, very special. That's a beautiful ball to bowl, with it swinging right in front of the bat. I don't think any batsman in the world can play them," he said.

Prince had an indifferent debut season in IPL 2025, taking just three wickets in six matches.

However, he has had a marked improvement from IPL 2025 to IPL 2026. After an excellent domestic season, Prince has carried on the momentum to the IPL. This season, he has 16 wickets in 10 games at a respectable economy-rate of 8.08.

With the BCCI set to introduce a number of young talents into the India T20I squad after IPL 2026, and Prince would be one of the favourites to make the cut.

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash