Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya are the only star brother duo playing in the IPL 2026. While Krunal plays for defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Hardik is the skipper of five-time winners Mumbai Indians. Ahead of IPL 2026, there was social media speculation about an alleged rift between the two brothers. However, there was no official communication regarding the same. Interestingly, a reply by Krunal during a rapid-fire round may have put all speculation to rest.

In an interview with Cricbuzz, Krunal was asked a series of questions, and his replies were as follows. He named Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard among the best finishers.

Best batter: Chris Gayle

Best captain: Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

Best fielder: Kieron Pollard

Best away ground: Right now, Wankhede Stadium, because I played for Mumbai Indians

Best cover drive: Virat Kohli

Best fast bowler: Jasprit Bumrah

Best death-over bowler: Lasith Malinga

Best spinner: Sunil Narine, Rashid Khan

Best finisher: Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player Krunal Pandya emphasised that playing for India remains his ultimate goal. However, for now, he is focused on delivering strong performances and contributing to team victories, trusting that opportunities will follow. Pandya last represented India during the July 2021 tour of Sri Lanka, featuring in the third ODI on July 20 and the second T20I on July 25 at Colombo (RPS). He has not made an international appearance since then.

"The ultimate goal is to represent the country, and I don't dwell too much on it. I want to keep doing what is in my control, which is to go out there and perform and win games. And in that process, if I get that opportunity, I'll be really glad because that's the ultimate goal - playing for the country," Pandya told reporters.

"And yes, whatever opportunity I got playing for the country in white-ball cricket, I did a pretty decent job at that time. It's just that I want to do my thing, and the rest I leave to God," he added.

Pandya has played 5 ODIs and 19 T20Is for India. He has scored 254 runs across the two formats combined, while with the ball, he has claimed 17 wickets

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