Three-time Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders have announced their squad for IPL 2026, aiming to stage a strong comeback after a disappointing 2025 campaign. With the retention window closed, KKR have held on to their trusted core featuring Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, all-rounder Sunil Narine, rising pacer Harshit Rana, and strike-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, while reshaping the rest of the squad to address last season's gaps. In a massive move, the side has released its seasoned player Andre Russell and star all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer.

The 37-year-old Russelll was retained by KKR for Rs 12 crore but occupied one of the Rs 18 crore retention slots, ahead of the mega auction last year but his poor showing in IPL 2025 sees the side release him. Venkatesh, who was sold for a staggering Rs 23.75 crore at the IPL 2025 auction, has also been released by the side.

Here's the newly announced Kolkata Knight Riders squad for IPL 2026 -

Retained Players: Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Players Released: Luvnith Sisodia, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Moeen Ali, Spencer Johnson, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya

Purse Remaining: Rs 64.3 crore

Talking about their retentions, KKR said in a press release, "Reaffirming the team's philosophy of building a cohesive squad by combining promising young players with established international stars, KKR's retentions highlight the franchise's continued commitment to nurturing talent while maintaining a strong competitive edge for the upcoming season."