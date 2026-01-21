Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday appointed former wicketkeeper-batter Dishant Yagnik as the fielding coach of the team ahead of IPL 2026. KKR said Yagnik would bring a wealth of experience and a sharp eye for fielding excellence to the team. "Yagnik is set to bring a wealth of experience and a sharp eye for fielding excellence to KKR, with the franchise set to enter the IPL with a fresh, new-look support staff unit led by Abhishek Nayar (head coach), DJ Bravo (mentor) Shane Watson (assistant coach), Tim Southee (bowling coach) and Andre Russell (power coach)," KKR said in a statement.

"Yagnik's transition to KKR ahead of the upcoming IPL marks an exciting new chapter in the former cricketer's coaching journey." A wicketkeeper-batter in his playing days, Yagnik enjoyed a solid domestic career representing Rajasthan and also made 25 IPL appearances between 2011 and 2014. Since his retirement, he has continued to be a part of the IPL ecosystem as fielding coach across several seasons.

The IPL 2026 is set to be held in the March 26 to May 31 window.

