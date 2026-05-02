KL Rahul silenced his critics in style with a match-winning knock for Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2026 clash against Rajasthan Royals on Friday in Jaipur. Batting first, RR posted a massive 225/6 in 20 overs, powered by skipper Riyan Parag's 90 off 50 balls. However, DC produced a stunning chase, reaching the target with five balls to spare, led by Rahul's composed 75 off 40 deliveries. Opening partner Pathum Nissanka also played a crucial role, scoring 62 off 33 balls.

Often criticised for his strike rate and perceived lack of intent in the shortest format, Rahul delivered a fitting response, smashing six boundaries and five sixes against the Royals.

His innings drew praise from former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull, who highlighted the importance of having an aggressive partner at the other end.

"Someone, you know, we often see KL not the fastest starter. He has done that a bit more this year. But when he's got someone at the other end that has the ability to hit the ball out of the park, to the boundary, he can ease into his innings a little bit more, and the pressure is taken off him," Doull said on Cricbuzz.

"And I think when there's less pressure on KL Rahul, then you see the best of him from a team perspective. Nissanaka able to do that tonight with what he did early on. So I think he complements KL really well at the top of the order," he added.

Echoing similar views, South Africa legend Shaun Pollock praised Rahul's adaptability while chasing big totals.

"I think you get him to play that stock standard KL role that we've seen for so many years. I think the criticism has always been, can he up it when they have to chase 250 or whatever? And he's shown in the other game that he was the one who helped them post 260. And I think he's become very adaptable from that sense. But in a chase, and he now knows what to do, and he sees his partner at the other end, he just goes back into default setting," he said.

"Plays, doesn't have to take too much risk. And as you say, he would just let Nissanka go, let Sank go. Once he gets out, then he decides to take on more responsibility. So, you know, I thought it was fantastic," Pollock added.

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