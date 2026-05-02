Undoubtedly one of the most talented and consistent batters in Indian cricket, KL Rahul is a name synonymous with reliability. However, the accelerating strike rates in T20 cricket made it difficult for him to hold onto a spot in the shortest format. The wicket-keeper-batter last played a T20I for India in 2022, with his low strike rate being labelled as the primary reason for his snub. Nevertheless, Rahul, who is currently the top-scoring batter in IPL 2026, has averaged 54 with a strike rate of over 180 this year for Delhi Capitals. As Rahul emerged as the Player of the Match in Delhi's win over the Rajasthan Royals, he sent a clear 'strike-rate message' to critics and the BCCI selection committee chief, Ajit Agarkar.

Rahul arrived at the post-match presentation ceremony, and his face lit up as he saw the Orange Cap, awarded to the top-scoring batter of the season, in front of him. He exchanged his DC cap for it, and a grin of satisfaction remained on his face throughout the post-match interview.

"Yeah, of course it does. At the end of the day, we play the sport to win. After playing for so many years, numbers do matter. I mean, you're happy that you score runs, and you score these big runs and break records, but if you don't get the 'W' after the game, it's not as much fun," he said.

Rahul was also asked about the dressing room atmosphere, especially considering the nature of certain defeats in the last few matches. He said that some honest conversations had taken place and that it was important not to wait for second chances, but to deliver when it matters most.

"The dressing room has always been in a decent place. We try to keep that dressing room as balanced as possible. We realise that the results haven't gone our way, but if you really dig deep and see if we're making blunders or big mistakes, that wasn't the case. We had some honest conversations in the dressing room. Yes, we couldn't cash in on the big moments. Except for the last game, we were in the contest in every other match; if one over had gone our way, we would have been on the winning side. So, we realise that we played some decent cricket, but there were some areas where we really needed to get sharp and crisp.

"This competition and T20 cricket don't allow you a second chance. So, it was important that we take our chances and, when we're ahead, really press hard and finish the game, which we weren't doing. I'm really happy that we could get this win and we look forward to stringing a few more together; that will give us more confidence," he asserted.

KL Rahul's Message To Critics And Selectors

When asked if there was any particular aspect of his game that he was most satisfied with this season, Rahul responded: "The strike rate." He further added: "I think it was a big talking point for a few years. That is something I have really worked on. I'm happy that I've worked on that and that I'm doing what is required for the team, first and foremost, and doing what modern T20 cricket requires. Yeah, that's something that's pleasing for me."

Rahul has long been absent from the Indian team because of strike-rate issues. His message to both critics and selectors is clear: he is ready to return to the shortest format, and he has delivered exactly what they asked of him.

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