Riding high on confidence after registering four wins on the trot, the Kolkata Knight Riders take on defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru with renewed IPL 2026 playoff qualification hopes. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side has managed to pull off a stunning comeback after losing five of their first six matches of the season. With four games left to play, the three-time champions still have an outside chance of making it into the top four. If they win all of their remaining matches, KKR can reach a maximum of 17 points, which is considered a safe threshold for qualification.

However, if they lose to RCB in Raipur, their chances will go down significantly. In that case, they would need at least four of the five teams above them to lose most of their remaining games.

Currently, Gujarat Titans sit top of the points table with 16 points, while RCB are behind them on 14 with three matches left to play. SRH also has 14 points but, like GT, only has two games in hand.

KKR is also hoping that the likes of Punjab Kings (13 points), Chennai Super Kings (12 points), Rajasthan Royals (12 points), and Delhi Capitals (10 points) lose at least two matches each - and by huge margins-so that their Net Run Rate drops.

Since 2022, teams with 16 points have typically qualified as the fourth-placed team. In 2022 (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), 2023 (Mumbai Indians), and 2025 (Mumbai Indians), teams advanced to the playoffs in fourth place with 16 points. That is generally the minimum required to advance.

Only in 2024 did four teams finish tied on 14 points - Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Super Giants - with RCB progressing to the playoffs due to a superior Net Run Rate. As of now, eight of the ten teams remain in playoff contention.

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