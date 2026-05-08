Former Indian cricket team batter Aakash Chopra urged Kolkata Knight Riders to make two big changes to their playing XI for the IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals on Friday. It is a huge match for the Ajinkya Rahane-led side, as they need to win all of their remaining matches to ensure their spot in the IPL 2026 playoffs. In a video posted on YouTube, Chopra said that KKR should leave out the overseas duo of Finn Allen and Tim Seifert, while Matheesha Pathirana should finally play his first game. The Sri Lanka fast bowler was bought for a huge ₹18 crore in the auction but has not played a single game so far due to injury concerns. Chopra also suggested that Tejasvi Dahiya, who was bought for ₹3 crore, should play as the wicket-keeper.

"KKR, you should play Pathirana if he is available. Leave out Tim Seifert and Finn Allen, and have either Cameron Green or Sunil Narine open. That's my only advice to you," Chopra said. "You can play Tejasvi Dahiya if you wish, because he is from here. He is a Delhi boy. Your team has started winning now, so you don't need to do too much," he added.

Ahead of his side's match against Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Dwayne Bravo offered an update on Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana, saying that the slingy bowler is "close to playing" but the "timing is important".

An upbeat KKR, after winning their past three matches after a winless run in the first six matches, will take on DC, who have lost four home matches in a row at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday. Pathirana, who recently joined the franchise's camp after an injury layoff, is a big talking point ahead of the match. Roped in for Rs 18 crores, Pathirana has not featured for KKR so far, and his absence has adversely affected the pace stocks of the franchise, with Indian pacer Harshit Rana also ruled out.

Speaking during the pre-match presser, Bravo said on Pathirana, "He is very close to playing, but we do not want to rush him because of the nature of his injury. We all want to see him back, but timing is important. It is great to have someone of his quality around the group again."

To have any chances at the playoffs, KKR must win their remaining five matches, which would take their points tally to 16 and they will also have to pray that the other results go in their way. Bravo said that the team is not too worried about their position in the tournament; the focus is just on treating every match like it is their last.

"We are not worrying too much about the table. The message from the coaches is to treat every game like it's our last and focus on winning our remaining matches, and let destiny take care of the rest. We had a poor start, but the last three games have shown improvement and given the group confidence. Results matter, but the process is the most important thing for us," he said.

(With ANI inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | Shami's Sensation Leads Lucknow to First Win of Season