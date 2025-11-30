Bollywood superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan shared a heartfelt post for Andre Russell after the latter announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. After 12 seasons as a player in 'purple and gold', Russell confirmed that he will join KKR's support staff as the franchise's new "Power Coach" for the 2026 season. He will also continue playing in T20 leagues around the world and will remain part of the other Knight Riders teams globally.

Taking to social media after Russell's announcement, Shah Rukh Khan hailed the franchise legend for his contributions to KKR, adding that 'any other jersey would indeed look weird on him'.

"Thank you for the wonderful memories, Andre. Our Knight in shining armour!!! Your contribution to @KKRiders is one for the books... and here's to another chapter in your fantastic journey as a sportsman... The power coach - passing down the wisdom, the muscle and of course the power down to our boys in purple and gold... And yes, any other jersey would indeed look weird on you my man... Muscle Russell for life! Love u... on behalf of the team and everyone who loves the sport!!" the KKR co-owner posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Russell, who has not missed a season of the IPL since 2012, represented erstwhile Delhi Daredevils in his first two editions.

An all-rounder known for his brute force with the bat and a knack of taking wickets at key junctures, Russell played a total of 140 matches in the IPL and scored 2,651 runs at a strike rate of 174.18 with 12 fifties.

He also took 123 wickets at an economy rate of 9.51 with one five-wicket haul in his name.

Russell called time on his IPL playing career a day after Faf du Plessis, 41, announced that he would not take part in this year's edition as he will play in another league.

He was not retained by KKR ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction.

(With PTI Inputs)