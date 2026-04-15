Kolkata Knight Riders have slumped to their fourth defeat this IPL season exposing not just a dip in form but a side with deeper structural flaws. It may not yet mirror the chaos of the IPL 2022 season, but that is hardly a benchmark for reassurance. For Kolkata, this starts with selecting a captain who looks increasingly out of sync with the demands of modern T20 cricket.

Lack of Firepower At Top

At the top, the lack of firepower has become a recurring concern. Ajinkya Rahane has been steady without being destructive, striking at 152 this season, but that does not meet the demands of the powerplay. He is not among the first 13 run-getters this season, and more importantly, he has not been able to consistently seize the early momentum. Alongside him, Finn Allen has flattered to deceive. Though he has struck at the rate of 192 suggesting intent, but 81 runs in five matches points to a lack of substance. The result is a top order that neither dominates nor anchors.

An Unsettled Middle Order

That uncertainty has spilled into the middle order, where roles remain fluid, but returns underwhelming. Rinku Singh, so often the finisher Kolkata have relied upon, is yet to hit his stride this season. In response, the management has shuffled the pack, pushing Cameron Green down to No. 6, a move that raises more questions. Green's success in the IPL has largely come at No.3 including a 500-plus run season for Mumbai. He even batted at No.3 for Bengaluru. Relegating him down the order not only limits his impact but also reflects a lack of clarity

The Cameron Green Sized Blunder

Green's overall returns have only intensified scrutiny. Acquired for Rs 25.2 crore, he has yet to justify the price tag. His role with the ball has been inconsistent. In the first three matches Cricket Australia barred him from bowling. He was handed the new ball duties in the match against Chennai. KKR may have been desperate despite knowing he has rarely been a four-over bowler, completing his quota just four times in 48 T20s. With the bat, too, he has not quite delivered the match-defining performances expected of him, and crucially, he is no where close to Andre Russell.

Shambolic Auction Strategy

That void, in many ways, is symbolic of a larger issue - Kolkata's auction strategy. The decision to release Russell ahead of the 2026 auction to free up purse space now appears increasingly questionable. This came on the back of another significant call the previous year, when they let go of their title-winning captain Shreyas Iyer. The departures did not end there. Phil Salt, who has since thrived at RCB have been released too. The cumulative effect has been a squad that lacks both stability and match-winning depth.

Lack of a Lead Pacer

The bowling unit, in particular, has been left exposed. The absence of a lead pacer has hurt Kolkata across phases. Mustafizur Rahman's exit due to diplomatic and political constraints, combined with injuries to Harshit Rana and Akash Deep, has stripped the attack of experience and control. The continued unavailability of Matheesha Pathirana has only compounded the problem. Without a reliable strike bowler, Kolkata have struggled to contain runs or close out innings, particularly at the death.

Ajinkya Rahane admitted at the end of a hapless 4-match losing streak (the only time they gained a point this season was against Punjab in a rained-out encounter) that change is on the cards. Unless he and the management clear their heads and recalibrate, Kolkata Knight Riders could reach a point of no return pretty soon.

Here are their fixtures this month:

17th April: Vs Gujarat in Ahmedabad

19th April: Vs Rajasthan in Eden Gardens

26th April: Vs Lucknow in Lucknow

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