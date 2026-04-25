Down in the dumps, the Kolkata Knight Riders seem to be running out of options to revive their season. Being the captain of the franchise, Ajinkya Rahane has often found himself in the firing line, with his intent as the team's opening batter and even decision-making as a captain being questioned. Former KKR coach Chandrakant Pandit, who was a part of the management last year, when Rahane first took over the leadership role at the franchise, doesn't feel the criticism is fully justified.

In an interview, Pandit was asked about Rahane's criticism as a T20 batter. The former KKR coach said that the veteran batter has done well in the shortest format, not just in the IPL but also other T20 events. In fact, Pandit feels Rahane is playing according to the role given to him.

"Ajinkya has performed well over the last couple of seasons whenever he has had the opportunity to bat. Even in domestic cricket, including T20s, he has shown solid form. Batting at number one comes with a different kind of responsibility. After the powerplay, once the first six overs are done, his role is often to stabilise the innings and take the game forward in a controlled manner. That could be one reason why he isn't always aggressively attacking the ball - he's a very calculating player," Chadrakanth Pandit was quoted as saying by RevSportz.

Pandit was also asked about the 'pressure' on Rahane. While he admitted that there's a bit of pressure on the KKR skipper, considering how poor the team's campaign has been, he also said that Rahane is doing what is expected of him.

"It also feels like he may be carrying a bit of pressure, especially when the team isn't doing well. As a senior player, that responsibility naturally falls on him, and he might be putting in extra effort with the mindset of needing to win. But every player handles situations differently, and fluctuations in performance are normal. There are players who excel one season and struggle the next - consistency varies from individual to individual," he added.

Pandit also drew similarities between Rahane's style of play and that of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill, saying they all belong to the same fold.

"When you look at players like Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad, they also have that adaptable, composed style that works across formats. Rahane belongs in that category of players who rely on a thoughtful, measured approach. He understands his role and responsibility. The way he has been batting suggests he is doing what's expected from a top-order batter after the powerplay. Of course, other players in the team have different roles, especially the power hitters. KKR rely on players like Rovman Powell to accelerate the scoring and take the game forward aggressively. In the end, it's about balance within the team, and Rahane's approach fits into that structure," he concluded.

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