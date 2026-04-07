Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane was unhappy to see his strike rate become a subject of chatter, even as the franchise is yet to register a win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. After two back-to-back defeats, Rahane was asked during a press conference about the criticism of his strike rate. The skipper took offence at the question and claimed that critics discussing his scoring rate are 'jealous' of him. The nature of Rahane's response surprised many. Former India opener Virender Sehwag feels there was no need for such a reaction.

When Rahane was asked why Cameron Green was not bowling, he stated that the question should be directed to Cricket Australia, suggesting there is an instruction from the board to KKR regarding Green's usage. Sehwag found that answer appropriate, but noted that Rahane could not maintain a similar calm when questioned about his strike rate.

"I don't think players should say all of this. I know he is the captain and he was asked why Cameron Green isn't bowling. He didn't have a straight answer for that, so he said to ask Cricket Australia," Sehwag said while speaking on Cricbuzz.

"I can understand that. But if someone is questioning my strike rate or batting style-people will praise you and criticise you, but you have to be neutral with both. Why is there a need to engage in such fights?" he questioned.

Sehwag took a leaf out of Sachin Tendulkar's handbook on handling criticism and also referenced Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, both of whom handled critical questions regarding their performances with absolute grace. Most of the time, they would choose not to respond altogether.

"They seem to be answering the critics, but even Bachchan saab (Amitabh Bachchan) never answered his critics. There couldn't be a bigger example than Tendulkar; one newspaper had even written 'Endulkar'," Sehwag remarked.

"So, I feel one should keep quiet. Score a century and everyone will be quiet. Keep calm and do your work. What else? I don't think these things require an answer," he suggested.

Featured Video Of The Day

Tushar Deshpande's Brilliant Final Act Ensures Thrilling Win For RR Over Gujarat Titans