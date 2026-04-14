Sunrisers Hyderabad pacers Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain became the talk of the town following their impressive IPL debuts against Rajasthan Royals on Monday. The debutant duo picked up four wickets each as SRH registered a dominant 57-run victory while defending a total of 217. The loss also marked RR's first defeat of the season, having won their previous four matches on the trot. Both bowlers delivered standout performances, but it was Praful Hinge who grabbed the spotlight by claiming three wickets in his very first over, including the prized scalp of batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for a golden duck.

On the second delivery of the opening over, Sooryavanshi attempted a pull shot but only managed an edge. The ball ballooned into the air and was safely taken by wicketkeeper Salil Arora. Another moment that caught fans' attention was SRH owner Kavya Maran's priceless reaction to the dismissal, which quickly went viral on social media.

As soon as the ball went up in the air, Maran rose from her seat and was seen praying for the catch to be taken. Once Arora completed the catch, she erupted into an animated celebration, underlining the importance of the breakthrough for her team.

The reaction of Kavya Maran when Vaibhav's shot was in the air is pure gold.#SRHvsRR pic.twitter.com/CirPa7BF0I — Saurabh Mishra (@FlautistSaurabh) April 13, 2026

Hinge wasn't done yet. In the same over, he went on to dismiss Dhruv Jurel and Lhuan-dre Pretorius, before later removing Riyan Parag for four runs in the third over to complete a sensational start to his IPL career.

After an underwhelming display with the ball, it was a rare collective failure of Rajasthan's explosive top order, comprising Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel as SRH handed the Royals' a 57-run hammering on Monday.

"I think it was a mix of everything. I felt we were a little surprised by what the pace of the ball was when it left the hand and how it came off the wicket," RR skipper Riyan Parag said at the post match press conference.

"...I think Vaibhav expected it a little quicker, came a little stickier. Same for Dhruv, nipped back in. Jaiswal, he hits that 9 out of 10 times and that stopped.

"I got a really full ball, I couldn't hit that. I won't say we were unlucky, but then it was a mix of a lot of variables that came into play, hence we couldn't connect those shots," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

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