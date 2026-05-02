Delhi Capitals (DC) star batter KL Rahul praised the new generation of Indian batters for their fearless and aggressive approach, highlighting talents like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre rising in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He noted that these young players play without fear of reputation or match situations, taking on even top bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins with the same attacking intent. Rahul explained that this mindset reflects a shift in Indian cricket, especially in T20S, where players now grow up focusing on power-hitting rather than traditional defensive techniques.

He credited IPL for driving this change, as young cricketers now train specifically to hit sixes consistently. He added that their strong preparation builds confidence, something he is also trying to incorporate into his own game.

"It's phenomenal what the new-age cricketers are doing. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has taken world cricket by storm. Two centuries at the age of 15 is something I never even dreamt of doing. Ayush Mhatre has also done well, helping CSK score quick runs. The amount of talent coming up in India is scary, especially in T20 cricket. These fearless prodigies are changing the way T20S are played," KL Rahul said on JioStar.

"They don't fear reputations or match situations. Whether it's a world-class bowler like Jasprit Bumrah or a seasoned campaigner like Pat Cummins, they go after every ball with the same intent. They don't care if it's the first over or the last. They just see the ball and want to hit it out of the park. That kind of mindset is rare, and it's exactly what modern T20 cricket demands. Five years ago, we weren't producing as many six-hitting batters as England or Australia. Now, things have changed, thanks to the IPL. These guys grew up wanting to hit sixes. When we were young, we had to learn to defend and keep the ball. Hitting in the air meant sitting out of the nets. It was a different time. These youngsters practice six-hitting constantly. That's why they're so good. I spoke to Abhishek Sharma recently. What I've learned is that their preparation gives them confidence. It all comes down to how hard they train. I've tried to bring that into my own game as well," he added.

A defining trend of the Indian Premier League 2026 season has been the emergence of young batters leading the scoring charge for their teams.

Players like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, along with Sameer Rizvi and Ayush Mhatre (whose campaign was cut short by a hamstring injury), have stood out with their explosive six-hitting and match-defining performances.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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